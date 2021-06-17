SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $73.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.41% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “SPX FLOW, Inc. is a supplier of engineered flow components, process equipment and turn-key systems, along with the related aftermarket parts and services. The Company’s operating segment consists of Food and Beverage, Power and Energy and Industrial. Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation and separation systems and components, heat exchangers and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies. Power and Energy segment primarily serves oil and gas industry and nuclear and other conventional power industries. Industrial segment primarily serves chemical, air treatment, mining, pharmaceutical, marine, shipbuilding, infrastructure construction, automotive and water treatment industries. SPX FLOW, Inc. is based in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on FLOW. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SPX FLOW from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of SPX FLOW from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of SPX FLOW from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SPX FLOW from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Shares of FLOW traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,887. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 91.47, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.80. SPX FLOW has a 52 week low of $32.91 and a 52 week high of $71.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.42.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.26. SPX FLOW had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $363.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SPX FLOW will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in SPX FLOW by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 294,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in SPX FLOW by 150.1% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 10,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in SPX FLOW during the 1st quarter valued at about $658,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in SPX FLOW during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,420,000 after purchasing an additional 13,060 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, delivers, and services process technology solutions that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer, and other activities. It operates in two segments, Food and Beverage; and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers primarily under the APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

