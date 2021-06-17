Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SEAH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SEAH) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 215,700 shares, an increase of 57.7% from the May 13th total of 136,800 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSE SEAH remained flat at $$10.20 on Wednesday. 295,637 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 754,324. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.11. Sports Entertainment Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $10.85.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $180,000. 59.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the sports and entertainment, and technology and services sectors.

