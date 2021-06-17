SPINDLE (SPD) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2,600.00

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 16th. One SPINDLE coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SPINDLE has a total market capitalization of $322,070.08 and approximately $2,600.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SPINDLE has traded 57.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,278.00 or 0.99925928 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00035042 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00008554 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $131.26 or 0.00342649 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.25 or 0.00428773 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $304.54 or 0.00795011 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00007210 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00073731 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003269 BTC.

About SPINDLE

SPINDLE (SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,521,566,087 coins. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here . SPINDLE’s official website is spindle.zone

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

SPINDLE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPINDLE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SPINDLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

