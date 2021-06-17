Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Declares $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.094 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th.

Shares of NYSE:SPE opened at $15.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.17. Special Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $10.90 and a one year high of $15.61.

Get Special Opportunities Fund alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Special Opportunities Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,022 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.40% of Special Opportunities Fund worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 47.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Special Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Special Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.