Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) Given New C$8.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$7.25 to C$8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 55.34% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SDE. Raymond James set a C$7.00 price target on shares of Spartan Delta and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, May 31st. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Haywood Securities upped their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.72.

Shares of Spartan Delta stock traded down C$0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$5.15. 91,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,122. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.74. Spartan Delta has a 12 month low of C$2.35 and a 12 month high of C$5.80.

Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$62.36 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spartan Delta will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Spartan Delta

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 206,942 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

