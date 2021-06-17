Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Major Shareholder Viii Lp Canaan Sells 8,813 Shares of Stock

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) major shareholder Viii Lp Canaan sold 8,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total value of $47,590.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Viii Lp Canaan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total value of $65,160.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,575 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total value of $55,730.25.

On Monday, June 7th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 8,929 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.59, for a total value of $49,913.11.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Viii Lp Canaan sold 9,021 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total value of $52,412.01.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $69,360.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total value of $61,800.00.

On Friday, May 21st, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total value of $62,880.00.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total value of $68,280.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total value of $66,360.00.

On Friday, May 14th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 7,230 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $44,319.90.

NYSEAMERICAN:LOV opened at $5.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 million, a PE ratio of -22.71 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.77. Spark Networks SE has a 1-year low of $3.09 and a 1-year high of $8.40.

Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The technology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $56.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.90 million. Equities analysts forecast that Spark Networks SE will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new stake in Spark Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Spark Networks by 282.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 196,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 144,852 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in Spark Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Spark Networks by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,705,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,072,000 after acquiring an additional 440,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Spark Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LOV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Spark Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Spark Networks from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Spark Networks Company Profile

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious minded singles for serious relationships in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, SilverSingles, etc.

