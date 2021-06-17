Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Analysts predict that Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) will report earnings of $0.21 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sotera Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is $0.20. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Sotera Health will report full-year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.03. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sotera Health.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $212.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.38 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SHC shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sotera Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Sotera Health in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.77.

NYSE SHC opened at $23.92 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 62.95. Sotera Health has a 1 year low of $21.21 and a 1 year high of $30.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02.

In other news, CEO Michael B. Jr. Petras sold 817,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $21,351,506.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Matthew J. Klaben sold 41,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $1,095,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,371,973 shares of company stock worth $375,395,935. Company insiders own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Sotera Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sotera Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sotera Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sotera Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sotera Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

