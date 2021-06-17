SONO Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $14.00 (SONO)

SONO (CURRENCY:SONO) traded up 25.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. One SONO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0210 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, SONO has traded 12% higher against the US dollar. SONO has a total market cap of $43,869.18 and $14.00 worth of SONO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,278.00 or 0.99925928 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00035042 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00008554 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.26 or 0.00342649 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $164.25 or 0.00428773 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $304.54 or 0.00795011 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00007210 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00073731 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003269 BTC.

SONO Profile

SONO (SONO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SkunkHash hashing algorithm. SONO’s total supply is 2,084,823 coins. SONO’s official website is sonohub.ru . SONO’s official Twitter account is @AltComCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SONO is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectSONO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “AltCommunity Coin (ALTCOM) is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SkunkHash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SONO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SONO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SONO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SONO using one of the exchanges listed above.

