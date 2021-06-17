SolarWinds (SWI) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

SolarWinds (NYSE: SWI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/17/2021 – SolarWinds was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SolarWinds Corporation designs and develops information technology management software. The Company offers solutions consisting of network performance monitoring, configuration, virtualization, database management, hosted logs, security and configuration. SolarWinds Corporation is based in TX, United States. “

6/12/2021 – SolarWinds was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SolarWinds Corporation designs and develops information technology management software. The Company offers solutions consisting of network performance monitoring, configuration, virtualization, database management, hosted logs, security and configuration. SolarWinds Corporation is based in TX, United States. “

6/10/2021 – SolarWinds was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SolarWinds Corporation designs and develops information technology management software. The Company offers solutions consisting of network performance monitoring, configuration, virtualization, database management, hosted logs, security and configuration. SolarWinds Corporation is based in TX, United States. “

6/4/2021 – SolarWinds was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SolarWinds Corporation designs and develops information technology management software. The Company offers solutions consisting of network performance monitoring, configuration, virtualization, database management, hosted logs, security and configuration. SolarWinds Corporation is based in TX, United States. “

6/3/2021 – SolarWinds was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SolarWinds Corporation designs and develops information technology management software. The Company offers solutions consisting of network performance monitoring, configuration, virtualization, database management, hosted logs, security and configuration. SolarWinds Corporation is based in TX, United States. “

5/26/2021 – SolarWinds was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SolarWinds Corporation designs and develops information technology management software. The Company offers solutions consisting of network performance monitoring, configuration, virtualization, database management, hosted logs, security and configuration. SolarWinds Corporation is based in TX, United States. “

5/25/2021 – SolarWinds was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SolarWinds Corporation designs and develops information technology management software. The Company offers solutions consisting of network performance monitoring, configuration, virtualization, database management, hosted logs, security and configuration. SolarWinds Corporation is based in TX, United States. “

5/20/2021 – SolarWinds was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SolarWinds Corporation designs and develops information technology management software. The Company offers solutions consisting of network performance monitoring, configuration, virtualization, database management, hosted logs, security and configuration. SolarWinds Corporation is based in TX, United States. “

5/19/2021 – SolarWinds was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SolarWinds Corporation designs and develops information technology management software. The Company offers solutions consisting of network performance monitoring, configuration, virtualization, database management, hosted logs, security and configuration. SolarWinds Corporation is based in TX, United States. “

5/14/2021 – SolarWinds is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “sell” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

5/14/2021 – SolarWinds was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SolarWinds Corporation designs and develops information technology management software. The Company offers solutions consisting of network performance monitoring, configuration, virtualization, database management, hosted logs, security and configuration. SolarWinds Corporation is based in TX, United States. “

5/13/2021 – SolarWinds was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SolarWinds Corporation designs and develops information technology management software. The Company offers solutions consisting of network performance monitoring, configuration, virtualization, database management, hosted logs, security and configuration. SolarWinds Corporation is based in TX, United States. “

5/6/2021 – SolarWinds was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SolarWinds Corporation designs and develops information technology management software. The Company offers solutions consisting of network performance monitoring, configuration, virtualization, database management, hosted logs, security and configuration. SolarWinds Corporation is based in TX, United States. “

4/30/2021 – SolarWinds had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $19.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – SolarWinds was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SolarWinds Corporation designs and develops information technology management software. The Company offers solutions consisting of network performance monitoring, configuration, virtualization, database management, hosted logs, security and configuration. SolarWinds Corporation is based in TX, United States. “

NYSE SWI traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $17.22. The company had a trading volume of 14,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,484. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.88 and a beta of 1.00. SolarWinds Co. has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $24.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Get SolarWinds Co alerts:

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.96 million. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 14.65%. As a group, analysts forecast that SolarWinds Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jason Bliss sold 24,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $398,916.21. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 782,835 shares in the company, valued at $12,830,665.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in SolarWinds in the fourth quarter worth $1,669,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in SolarWinds by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 153,243 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,291,000 after buying an additional 20,255 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in SolarWinds in the fourth quarter worth $10,835,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in SolarWinds in the first quarter worth $1,351,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in SolarWinds by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 15,360 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 8,235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, database, and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.