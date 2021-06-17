Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. manufactures and provides patented mobile proppant management systems which unload, store and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites and its systems are deployed in many of the most active oil and natural gas basins in the United States, including the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale and the SCOOP/STACK formation. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. is based in Houston, United States. “

Get Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. B. Riley upped their target price on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

SOI opened at $10.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $483.35 million, a PE ratio of -25.19 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.59. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $15.07.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $28.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.07 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 325,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 454,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,573,000 after buying an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. 50.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. The company also provides trained personnel and last mile proppant logistics services; transloading and forward staging storage services; and digital inventory software under the Solaris Lens and Railtronix names.

Featured Article: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (SOI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.