Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Societe Generale

Societe Generale restated their buy rating on shares of Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SLOIY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Soitec in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Soitec in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy.

Get Soitec alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SLOIY opened at $102.67 on Wednesday. Soitec has a twelve month low of $73.25 and a twelve month high of $108.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.94.

Soitec SA designs and manufactures semiconductor materials worldwide. Its products are used to manufacture chips that are used in smart phones, tablets, computers, IT servers, and data centers, as well as electronic components in cars, connected devices, and industrial and medical equipment. It offers FD-SOI (Fully Depleted Silicon-On-Insulator) for low power computing applications and PD-SOI and FinFET-SOI products for high-performance computing markets.

See Also: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Soitec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soitec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.