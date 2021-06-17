Soditic Asset Management LLP Purchases 26,350 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Soditic Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 236.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,350 shares during the quarter. Republic Services accounts for 1.9% of Soditic Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Soditic Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $3,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Republic Services by 1.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 89,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Republic Services by 11.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,403 shares in the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.6% in the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 20.8% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 85,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,475,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Value Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $377,000. 57.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Hughes sold 6,770 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $754,448.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,288.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 12,788 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total value of $1,436,220.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,782 shares of company stock valued at $2,326,129 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RSG. Raymond James upped their price objective on Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Republic Services in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Republic Services from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Shares of RSG traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $108.50. The stock had a trading volume of 43,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,623. The firm has a market cap of $34.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.77. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.22 and a 12 month high of $113.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 9.97%. Sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 47.75%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

