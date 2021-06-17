Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:SQM)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.156 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has decreased its dividend by 42.8% over the last three years.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SQM opened at $45.58 on Thursday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $60.74. The firm has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.56, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 9.60%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America assumed coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.17.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and industrial crops.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.