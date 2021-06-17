Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Stock Position Boosted by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SNOW. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth about $22,512,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.22% of the company’s stock.

SNOW opened at $238.84 on Thursday. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.71 and a fifty-two week high of $429.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -62.85.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. As a group, analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 30,568 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.46, for a total transaction of $6,800,157.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 15,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.34, for a total value of $3,605,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 151,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,496,109.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 782,847 shares of company stock worth $181,164,740 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SNOW. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $280.82.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

