SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $16.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SUNS. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a neutral rating on shares of SLR Senior Investment in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SLR Senior Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Shares of SUNS stock opened at $15.60 on Wednesday. SLR Senior Investment has a fifty-two week low of $11.90 and a fifty-two week high of $16.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.56. The stock has a market cap of $250.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.41.

SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $6.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 million. SLR Senior Investment had a net margin of 137.41% and a return on equity of 7.06%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SLR Senior Investment will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.69%. SLR Senior Investment’s payout ratio is 94.49%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUNS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SLR Senior Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SLR Senior Investment by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of SLR Senior Investment by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,533 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 7,784 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SLR Senior Investment during the 4th quarter worth $149,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SLR Senior Investment by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 263,909 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

