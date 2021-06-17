Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Director Sells $634,987.50 in Stock

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Director Kent Wakeford sold 30,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $634,987.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,609,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,234,936. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Kent Wakeford also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Skillz alerts:

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Kent Wakeford sold 42,465 shares of Skillz stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $991,133.10.

SKLZ stock opened at $19.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.71 and a beta of 0.03. Skillz Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.26 and a 12 month high of $46.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.30.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Skillz during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in Skillz during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Skillz during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Skillz during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Skillz during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 50.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SKLZ shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on shares of Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Skillz from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Skillz from $28.00 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Skillz from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Skillz currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.06.

About Skillz

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Skillz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.