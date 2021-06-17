Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGY) Declares Dividend of $0.43

Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGY) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 16th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.4339 per share on Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SINGY opened at $7.61 on Thursday. Singapore Airlines has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $8.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.57.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SINGY. Nomura downgraded Singapore Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Singapore Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Singapore Airlines Limited, together with subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services under the Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, and Scoot brands in East Asia, the Americas, Europe, South West Pacific, West Asia, and Africa. It operates through Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, Budget Aviation, and SIAEC segments.

