Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Upgraded to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sims from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of SMSMY opened at $12.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.21 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.44. Sims has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50.

Sims Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals in Australia, China, Turkey, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand Metals, UK Metals, Global Trading, and Sims Lifecycle Services.

