SilverCrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$15.55.

Several research firms have issued reports on SIL. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$14.00 price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

TSE:SIL traded down C$0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$11.15. 219,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,773. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.35. The company has a quick ratio of 18.12, a current ratio of 18.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57. SilverCrest Metals has a 12 month low of C$9.13 and a 12 month high of C$16.37.

SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.06). On average, equities analysts forecast that SilverCrest Metals will post 0.0400975 earnings per share for the current year.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.