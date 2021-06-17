Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $305.00 to $320.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Signature Bank traded as high as $262.94 and last traded at $260.17, with a volume of 907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $258.35.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Signature Bank from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $165.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.50.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBNY. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 44.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 7,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 124.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period.

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $243.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.00.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $439.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.00 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 30.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 13.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.49%.

Signature Bank Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.