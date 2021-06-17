Siclen John Van Sells 55,000 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Stock

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $3,033,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 634,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,012,694.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Siclen John Van also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Siclen John Van sold 69,896 shares of Dynatrace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $3,213,119.12.

On Thursday, April 15th, Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of Dynatrace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total transaction of $2,987,050.00.

NYSE:DT opened at $55.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.11. The stock has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 211.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.83 and a 12 month high of $57.04.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $196.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.69 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 10.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DT. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price target on Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.52.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DT. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 57.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Dynatrace in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

