Short Interest in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) Increases By 21.6%

Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the May 13th total of 1,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 226,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.9 days. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VMD. TheStreet raised Viemed Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Viemed Healthcare in a report on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viemed Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viemed Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

Get Viemed Healthcare alerts:

Shares of VMD opened at $7.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $294.22 million, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Viemed Healthcare has a one year low of $7.09 and a one year high of $11.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.92.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Viemed Healthcare had a return on equity of 37.21% and a net margin of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $28.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Viemed Healthcare will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Viemed Healthcare by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Viemed Healthcare by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Viemed Healthcare by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Viemed Healthcare by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 37,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Viemed Healthcare by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 51.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viemed Healthcare

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen therapy, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Viemed Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viemed Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.