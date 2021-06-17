Short Interest in Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) Rises By 45.5%

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, an increase of 45.5% from the May 13th total of 1,450,000 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 12,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VTNR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTNR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Vertex Energy during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Energy during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vertex Energy during the first quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vertex Energy by 8,100.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 205,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 202,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VTNR opened at $7.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.46. The company has a market capitalization of $399.46 million, a P/E ratio of -16.78 and a beta of 1.80. Vertex Energy has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $10.88.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $58.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.78 million. Vertex Energy had a negative net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 107.48%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vertex Energy will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vertex Energy

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates in three segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery.

