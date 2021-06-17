Short Interest in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Grows By 22.0%

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the May 13th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $99,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 627.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BNDW stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $80.02. The stock had a trading volume of 463 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,671. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.76. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.20 and a fifty-two week high of $82.50.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%.

