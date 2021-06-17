Short Interest in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Drops By 25.1%

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,260,000 shares, a drop of 25.1% from the May 13th total of 9,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

UPS stock traded down $1.92 on Wednesday, reaching $200.42. 2,058,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,631,206. The company has a fifty day moving average of $201.84. United Parcel Service has a twelve month low of $105.48 and a twelve month high of $219.59. The company has a market cap of $174.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 10.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.57%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UPS. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Vertical Research began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 131.3% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 76.2% in the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 56.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

