Short Interest in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) Rises By 55.6%

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,640,000 shares, a growth of 55.6% from the May 13th total of 2,340,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 8,860,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,565,000 after acquiring an additional 677,825 shares during the last quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,020,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,777,000 after acquiring an additional 571,824 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,540,000. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,244,000. Finally, Capital Growth Management LP bought a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources during the 1st quarter worth $23,781,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.78% of the company’s stock.

TRQ stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.37. 1,091,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,109,998. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $21.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 2.16.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.47. Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 41.38%. The business had revenue of $526.55 million during the quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRQ shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Macquarie lowered Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.08.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

