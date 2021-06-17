Short Interest in Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) Drops By 17.2%

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the May 13th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TVPKF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Travis Perkins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Travis Perkins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TVPKF opened at $18.45 on Thursday. Travis Perkins has a 12 month low of $15.19 and a 12 month high of $19.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.45.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

