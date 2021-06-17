Short Interest in Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) Increases By 43.8%

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 763,500 shares, an increase of 43.8% from the May 13th total of 531,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 131,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of SPOK stock opened at $10.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.65 million, a PE ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 0.26. Spok has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $12.86.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $36.04 million during the quarter. Spok had a negative net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 7.62%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Spok in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Spok by 58.1% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Spok by 158.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,184 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spok in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Spok in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

About Spok

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. It offers Spok Healthcare Console that helps operators perform directory searches and code calls, as well as messaging and paging; Spok Web-Based Directory that enables staff to send messages from the directory; Spok Web-Based On-Call Scheduling, which keeps personnel, calendars, and on-call scheduling information updated; Spok Speech to process routine phone requests, including transfers, directory assistance, messaging, and paging; and Spok Call Recording and Quality Management, which records, monitors, and scores operators' conversations.

