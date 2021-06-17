Short Interest in Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Drops By 17.7%

Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the May 13th total of 26,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 30.6 days.

OTCMKTS SNMSF traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,209. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.07. Spin Master has a one year low of $16.72 and a one year high of $38.71.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNMSF. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Spin Master from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Spin Master from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Spin Master from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Spin Master from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Spin Master has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.63.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

