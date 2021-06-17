Short Interest in ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARFXF) Rises By 40.5%

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARFXF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 246,100 shares, a growth of 40.5% from the May 13th total of 175,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 303,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of ARFXF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.19. The company had a trading volume of 184,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,098. The company has a market cap of $58.13 million, a P/E ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.16. ProMIS Neurosciences has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.23.

About ProMIS Neurosciences

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc, a development stage biotech company, discovers and develops precision medicine solutions for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, primarily Alzheimer's disease (AD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and Parkinson's disease (PD). Its proprietary target discovery engine is based on the use of two complementary techniques.

