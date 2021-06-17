Short Interest in ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARFXF) Rises By 40.5%

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARFXF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 246,100 shares, a growth of 40.5% from the May 13th total of 175,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 303,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Shares of ARFXF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.19. The company had a trading volume of 184,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,098. The company has a market cap of $58.13 million, a P/E ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.16. ProMIS Neurosciences has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.23.
About ProMIS Neurosciences
