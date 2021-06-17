Short Interest in Porch Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Decreases By 26.2%

Porch Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,460,000 shares, a decline of 26.2% from the May 13th total of 6,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 6.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 80,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $1,418,408.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Asha Sharma sold 180,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total transaction of $3,131,446.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,175.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Porch Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Porch Group in the first quarter worth $69,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Porch Group in the first quarter worth $185,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Porch Group in the first quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Porch Group in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Porch Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Porch Group in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.60.

PRCH traded up $0.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.75. 13,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,984,933. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Porch Group has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $24.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 0.11.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $26.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.99 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Porch Group will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

