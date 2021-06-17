Short Interest in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Increases By 45.3%

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 231,200 shares, an increase of 45.3% from the May 13th total of 159,100 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 65,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Shares of NYSE PIPR traded down $3.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $124.82. 963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,207. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.89. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12 month low of $53.89 and a 12 month high of $131.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $1.01. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 25.36% and a net margin of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $431.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.08 million. Equities analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is currently 17.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 64.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

