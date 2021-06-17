Short Interest in NTT DATA Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) Increases By 60.0%

NTT DATA Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the May 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut NTT DATA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Get NTT DATA alerts:

NTDTY traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.58. 260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,090. NTT DATA has a 1-year low of $10.71 and a 1-year high of $16.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

NTT DATA Corporation provides consulting, system development, and business information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through Public & Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise & Solutions, North America, and EMEA & LATAM segments. It offers value-added IT services for government, medical, telecommunications, electric power, and other social infrastructure; financial institutions; and the manufacturing, distribution, and servicing industries, as well as payment services and platform solutions.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for NTT DATA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NTT DATA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.