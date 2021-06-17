Short Interest in NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) Declines By 22.6%

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a decline of 22.6% from the May 13th total of 1,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ NEXT traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $4.01. The company had a trading volume of 883,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,088,632. NextDecade has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $6.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.48.

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextDecade will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NextDecade by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,470,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 93,191 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NextDecade by 8.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,143,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 91,902 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in NextDecade by 1,745.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 462,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 437,248 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextDecade during the first quarter valued at $668,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in NextDecade during the first quarter valued at $615,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextDecade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NextDecade from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NextDecade from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of NextDecade from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

About NextDecade

NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company, engages in the development activities related to the liquefaction and sale of LNG. It focusses on the development activities of Rio Grande LNG terminal facility located in the Port of Brownsville, southern Texas. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

