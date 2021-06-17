Short Interest in NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) Grows By 29.6%

NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 135,200 shares, an increase of 29.6% from the May 13th total of 104,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 373,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, CEO Najeeb Ghauri bought 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $37,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 794,201 shares in the company, valued at $3,097,383.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get NetSol Technologies alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetSol Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in NetSol Technologies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 254,773 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 7,916 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in NetSol Technologies by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 793,360 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,015,000 after buying an additional 104,049 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in NetSol Technologies by 692.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 50,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 43,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NetSol Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded NetSol Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of NTWK traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.75. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,153. The company has a market capitalization of $53.71 million, a PE ratio of 52.11 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.50. NetSol Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.35 and a 12 month high of $6.12.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.78 million during the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 1.94%.

About NetSol Technologies

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry. Its NFS Ascent constituent applications include Omni Point of Sale, a web-based application; Contract Management System (CMS), an application for managing and maintaining credit contracts; Wholesale Finance System (WFS), a system for automating and managing the lifecycle of wholesale finance; Dealer Auditor Access System, a web-based solution that could be used in conjunction with WFS or any third-party wholesale finance system; NFS Ascent On The Cloud, a cloud-version of NFS Ascent; and NFS Digital solutions covering Self Point of Sale, Mobile Account, Mobile Point of Sale, Mobile Dealer, Mobile Auditor, Mobile Collector, and Mobile Field Investigator.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for NetSol Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetSol Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.