Short Interest in NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) Declines By 29.8%

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 266,800 shares, a decrease of 29.8% from the May 13th total of 380,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 219,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on NGMS shares. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.20.
NASDAQ NGMS traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $69.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.13. NeoGames has a 52 week low of $18.67 and a 52 week high of $73.43. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion and a PE ratio of 180.51.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGMS. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGames in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of NeoGames during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of NeoGames during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoGames during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of NeoGames by 247.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.00% of the company’s stock.
NeoGames Company Profile
NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.
Featured Article: Google Finance
Receive News & Ratings for NeoGames Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGames and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.