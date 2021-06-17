Short Interest in NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) Declines By 29.8%

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 266,800 shares, a decrease of 29.8% from the May 13th total of 380,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 219,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NGMS shares. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.20.

NASDAQ NGMS traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $69.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.13. NeoGames has a 52 week low of $18.67 and a 52 week high of $73.43. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion and a PE ratio of 180.51.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NeoGames will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGMS. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGames in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of NeoGames during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of NeoGames during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoGames during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of NeoGames by 247.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

