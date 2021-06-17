Short Interest in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) Drops By 27.8%

Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 887,900 shares, a drop of 27.8% from the May 13th total of 1,230,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 178,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NTUS traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.89. The stock had a trading volume of 96,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,870. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.08. Natus Medical has a one year low of $16.38 and a one year high of $29.00. The company has a market capitalization of $984.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.28 and a beta of 0.51.

Get Natus Medical alerts:

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $114.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.40 million. Natus Medical had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a positive return on equity of 4.28%. Natus Medical’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Natus Medical will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Natus Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

In other news, Director Alice D. Schroeder sold 2,934 shares of Natus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $80,655.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,096.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dong Chune Christopher Chung sold 21,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $620,753.37. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 161,345 shares in the company, valued at $4,567,676.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,130 shares of company stock valued at $1,936,054. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Natus Medical by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Natus Medical by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Natus Medical by 122.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in Natus Medical by 2.2% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 37,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Natus Medical by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

About Natus Medical

Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focusing on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Natus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.