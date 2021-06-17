Short Interest in Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAC) Rises By 46.1%

Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 381,300 shares, an increase of 46.1% from the May 13th total of 260,900 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 398,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $19,560,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $10,030,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $9,292,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Montes Archimedes Acquisition by 764.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,039,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,176,000 after purchasing an additional 919,620 shares during the period. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $6,404,000. 53.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Montes Archimedes Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MAAC opened at $9.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.87. Montes Archimedes Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $10.87.

Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Montes Archimedes Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montes Archimedes Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.