Short Interest in Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY) Grows By 26.7%

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the May 13th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Mitsui Fudosan stock opened at $74.69 on Thursday. Mitsui Fudosan has a 12-month low of $46.50 and a 12-month high of $74.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.12.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Mitsui Fudosan from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

Mitsui Fudosan Co, Ltd. operates as a real estate company in Japan. It operates through four segments: Leasing, Property Sales, Management, and Other. The Leasing segment leases office buildings and commercial facilities, and other properties. The Property Sales segment is involved in the sale of condominiums and detached housing to individuals; and rental housing and office buildings and other to investors.

