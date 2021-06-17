Short Interest in Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) Declines By 27.2%

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 96,800 shares, a decrease of 27.2% from the May 13th total of 132,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPB. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 422,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,331,000 after acquiring an additional 56,719 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 118,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,588,000 after buying an additional 42,950 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Mid Penn Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $517,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Mid Penn Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $387,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 13,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.94% of the company’s stock.

MPB stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.72. The company had a trading volume of 117,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $327.58 million, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.24. Mid Penn Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.82 and a fifty-two week high of $29.87.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. Mid Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 23.82%. The company had revenue of $30.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.94 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Mid Penn Bancorp will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from Mid Penn Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.81%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mid Penn Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Stephens started coverage on Mid Penn Bancorp in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Mid Penn Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Mid Penn Bancorp Company Profile

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

