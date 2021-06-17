Short Interest in Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Drops By 27.7%

Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a drop of 27.7% from the May 13th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of Marubeni stock traded down $1.25 on Thursday, hitting $90.54. 2,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,513. The firm has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Marubeni has a 52 week low of $43.40 and a 52 week high of $93.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.65.

Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter. Marubeni had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 12.97%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marubeni will post 16.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marubeni from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Marubeni Company Profile

Marubeni Corporation engages in various business activities worldwide. The company trades in grains, feed ingredients, compound feeds, foods, agricultural and marine products, processed seafood, fresh and processed meat, and raw ingredients and materials; and apparel, footwear, lifestyle, and textile and industrial materials.

