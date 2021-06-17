Short Interest in Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) Rises By 41.0%

Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 903,400 shares, a growth of 41.0% from the May 13th total of 640,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9,034.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Land Securities Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Land Securities Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:LSGOF traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.70. Land Securities Group has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $10.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 2.61.

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.