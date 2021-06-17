Short Interest in Kuraray Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KURRY) Declines By 33.3%

Kuraray Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KURRY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the May 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kuraray from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.
Shares of Kuraray stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.15. The company had a trading volume of 288 shares, compared to its average volume of 464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 430.71 and a beta of 0.78. Kuraray has a twelve month low of $27.34 and a twelve month high of $35.40.
About Kuraray
Kuraray Co, Ltd. engages in resins, chemicals, fibers, and others businesses worldwide. The company's Vinyl Acetate segment offers polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) resins for paper/fiber processing agents, adhesives, and stabilizers; optical-use PVA films for liquid crystal displays and others; water-soluble PVA films for detergents and others; PVB film and Ionoplast interlayer for safety glass; EVOH resins for food packaging, automotive fuel tanks, stain-resistant wallpaper, vacuum insulation panels, and others; EVAL, a food packaging materials; and PLANTIC, a bio-based barrier material for food packaging materials.
See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?
Receive News & Ratings for Kuraray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuraray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.