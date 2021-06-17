Short Interest in Kuraray Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KURRY) Declines By 33.3%

Kuraray Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KURRY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the May 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kuraray from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Get Kuraray alerts:

Shares of Kuraray stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.15. The company had a trading volume of 288 shares, compared to its average volume of 464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 430.71 and a beta of 0.78. Kuraray has a twelve month low of $27.34 and a twelve month high of $35.40.

Kuraray (OTCMKTS:KURRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kuraray had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Kuraray will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kuraray

Kuraray Co, Ltd. engages in resins, chemicals, fibers, and others businesses worldwide. The company's Vinyl Acetate segment offers polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) resins for paper/fiber processing agents, adhesives, and stabilizers; optical-use PVA films for liquid crystal displays and others; water-soluble PVA films for detergents and others; PVB film and Ionoplast interlayer for safety glass; EVOH resins for food packaging, automotive fuel tanks, stain-resistant wallpaper, vacuum insulation panels, and others; EVAL, a food packaging materials; and PLANTIC, a bio-based barrier material for food packaging materials.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Kuraray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuraray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.