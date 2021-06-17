Short Interest in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Declines By 29.9%

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 108,500 shares, a drop of 29.9% from the May 13th total of 154,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 159,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

IGOV traded down $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $52.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,999. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.16. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.69 and a 12 month high of $55.97.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,572,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,150,000 after buying an additional 2,705,199 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,003,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,457,000 after buying an additional 94,485 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 874,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,427,000 after buying an additional 41,462 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 868,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,318,000 after buying an additional 19,681 shares during the period. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 324,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

