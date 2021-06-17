Short Interest in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) Drops By 23.0%

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, a decrease of 23.0% from the May 13th total of 37,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 2.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,442,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,056,000 after purchasing an additional 76,195 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 8.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 133,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 9,807 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 11.5% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 43,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 28.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 192,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 42,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC increased its stake in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 663,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FSD stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.63. 203,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,482. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.30. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a 12-month low of $13.10 and a 12-month high of $15.69.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.45%.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Company Profile

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors, L.P. It is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. The fund invests in fixed-income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high-yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below-investment grade, including corporate bonds, debentures, notes, and commercial papers.

