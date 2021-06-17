Short Interest in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Increases By 51.7%

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a growth of 51.7% from the May 13th total of 797,800 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 730,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EFC. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ellington Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ellington Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Ellington Financial by 1,003.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Ellington Financial by 489.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 6,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ellington Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on EFC shares. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut Ellington Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $18.50 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.06.

Shares of NYSE:EFC opened at $19.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 30.47 and a quick ratio of 30.47. Ellington Financial has a twelve month low of $10.77 and a twelve month high of $19.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $842.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 2.19.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 172.10%. The company had revenue of $28.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.32 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ellington Financial will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is 110.43%.

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

