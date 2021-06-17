Short Interest in EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELCPF) Decreases By 31.2%

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELCPF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,240,100 shares, a decline of 31.2% from the May 13th total of 6,163,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,355.6 days.

ELCPF remained flat at $$5.44 during trading on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.86. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $6.79.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ELCPF shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.