Short Interest in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) Declines By 20.1%

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the May 13th total of 1,590,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DFFN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 146.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,044,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 1,213,978 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 173.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 700,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 444,351 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 1,782.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 112,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 106,928 shares during the period. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

DFFN traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $0.74. 10,019 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,117,383. The company has a market capitalization of $75.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.60. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $1.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.72.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts anticipate that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies that enhance the body's ability to deliver oxygen. Its lead product candidate is Trans Sodium Crocetinate that is developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues, as well as to treat COVID-19 disease. The company is also developing DFN-529, a phosphoinositide 3-kinase/Akt/mechanistic target of rapamycin pathway inhibitor.

