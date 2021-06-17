Short Interest in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Decreases By 24.8%

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,540,000 shares, a decrease of 24.8% from the May 13th total of 4,710,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.
Shares of CONE stock traded down $5.02 on Wednesday, hitting $73.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,379,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,946. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. CyrusOne has a twelve month low of $61.64 and a twelve month high of $86.77.
CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $298.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.57 million. CyrusOne had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 1.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CyrusOne will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CONE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on CyrusOne from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on CyrusOne from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on CyrusOne in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on CyrusOne from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.45.
In other news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $398,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,104,913.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $731,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,666 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,867.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in CyrusOne by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 20,466,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,385,985,000 after purchasing an additional 256,179 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CyrusOne by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,329,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $970,371,000 after purchasing an additional 265,156 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CyrusOne by 23.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,065,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,340,000 after acquiring an additional 781,398 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in CyrusOne by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,882,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,145 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in CyrusOne by 8.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,923,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,232,000 after acquiring an additional 142,838 shares during the period.
CyrusOne Company Profile
CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.
