Short Interest in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Decreases By 24.8%

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,540,000 shares, a decrease of 24.8% from the May 13th total of 4,710,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Shares of CONE stock traded down $5.02 on Wednesday, hitting $73.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,379,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,946. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. CyrusOne has a twelve month low of $61.64 and a twelve month high of $86.77.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $298.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.57 million. CyrusOne had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 1.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CyrusOne will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.31%.

CONE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on CyrusOne from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on CyrusOne from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on CyrusOne in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on CyrusOne from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.45.

In other news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $398,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,104,913.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $731,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,666 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,867.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in CyrusOne by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 20,466,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,385,985,000 after purchasing an additional 256,179 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CyrusOne by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,329,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $970,371,000 after purchasing an additional 265,156 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CyrusOne by 23.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,065,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,340,000 after acquiring an additional 781,398 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in CyrusOne by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,882,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,145 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in CyrusOne by 8.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,923,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,232,000 after acquiring an additional 142,838 shares during the period.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.