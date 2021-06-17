Short Interest in Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) Declines By 20.9%

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the May 13th total of 27,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Crafts by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 44,048 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 6,271 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Crafts by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 492,208 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,544,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC increased its holdings in Crown Crafts by 38.7% in the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 416,134 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after buying an additional 116,184 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Crown Crafts by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 227,866 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Crown Crafts by 7.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,280 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. 39.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CRWS traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $7.75. The stock had a trading volume of 9,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,532. The company has a market capitalization of $77.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.94. Crown Crafts has a 12-month low of $4.57 and a 12-month high of $8.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.78.

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. Crown Crafts had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 7.68%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th.

About Crown Crafts

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; nursery and toddler accessories; room dÃ©cors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

